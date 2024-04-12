Guwahati: ACS Sukanya Borah Granted Bail in MPLAD Scam

ACS officer Sukanya Borah, who was arrested in connection to the MPLAD scam, has been granted bail on Friday, sources said.
Sukanya Borah was lodged at the Central Jail after she was arrested by the Chief Minister’s (CM) Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) under case 8/23 in January 2024.
Notably, Sukanya Borah, the former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metropolitan was accused of accumulating properties disproportionate to her earnings in the name of family members and relatives.
The CM’s SVC thoroughly grilled Borah after she was arrested. She reportedly named three ACS officers in connection with the MPLAD scam. The ACS officers named by her are Sarmistha Sharma, Munindra Borah, and Hemanta Kumar Dutta, sources revealed.