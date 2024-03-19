MPLAD Scam: CM's SVC Grills Sukanya Borah; Startling Facts Revealed

Few days back, for the years 2021-2022 and 2022-23, the CM’s SVC submitted a comprehensive chargesheet to the Special Court, Assam, in a high-profile corruption case involving Sukanya Bora and 14 others. This action follows a thorough probe initiated after damning revelations surfaced in a report published last year on February 3, 2023, in the Assamese Daily.

The chargesheet, registered as Vigilance Police Station Case No. 05/2024, lists offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, Assam Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management Act 2005, and Assam Public Procurement Act 2017. The accused, including Sukanya Bora, stand charged with criminal misconduct, corruption, and abuse of their positions as public servants.