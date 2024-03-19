MPLAD Scam: CM's SVC Grills Sukanya Borah; Startling Facts Revealed

The Chief Minister’s (CM) Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on Tuesday interrogated suspended ACS officer Sukanya Borah inside the jail premises, reports said.
According to preliminary reports, Sukanya Borah, who is being grilled in connection to the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund scam revealed many startling facts to the CM's SVC.
Borah reportedly named three ACS officers in connection with the MPLAD scam. The ACS officers named by her are Sarmistha Sharma, Munindra Borah, and Hemanta Kumar Dutta, sources revealed.
Further reports said the three ACS officers will be summoned and interrogated soon. Earlier, the officers were suspended after their names were embroiled in the scam.
Notably, Sukanya Borah, the former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Kamrup Metropolitan has been accused of accumulating properties disproportionate to her earnings in the name of family members and relatives. Reportedly, Sukanya Bora is the owner of a huge property in Guwahati, Morigaon, Hajo, North Guwahati, among others.
Few days back, for the years 2021-2022 and 2022-23, the CM’s SVC submitted a comprehensive chargesheet to the Special Court, Assam, in a high-profile corruption case involving Sukanya Bora and 14 others. This action follows a thorough probe initiated after damning revelations surfaced in a report published last year on February 3, 2023, in the Assamese Daily.
The chargesheet, registered as Vigilance Police Station Case No. 05/2024, lists offenses under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, Assam Fiscal Responsibility & Budget Management Act 2005, and Assam Public Procurement Act 2017. The accused, including Sukanya Bora, stand charged with criminal misconduct, corruption, and abuse of their positions as public servants.