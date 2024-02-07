Guwahati: ADC's Car Theft Amid PM Modi's Visit Brings Cops Under Scanner

While the entire police force in Guwahati was busy heightening security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recently concluded two-day visit, criminals got a free hand in the city. Amidst all the preparations, the government vehicle belonging to an additional district commissioner (ADC) was lifted by carjackers.
The theft of an administrative officer's vehicle is drawing strong criticism from all sections. According to the information received, the carjacking incident took place near Koinadhora in Guwahati on February 3 (Saturday), where PM Modi stayed after arriving at the state guest house.
The stolen car in question, a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number AS 01 DH 8222 was attached to ADC Vikram Chasa and was parked on the main road when miscreants took away with it. The fact that this happened even amidst such watertight security measures is astounding.
Meanwhile, the original owner of the car filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station demanding justice. Matiur Rahman expressed his anguish at the theft of his car before the media and pleaded for it to be found and returned to him.
However, even as investigations continue in the case registered with number 96/2024 at the Dispur Police Station, the cops have not been able to locate the stolen vehicle after four days of the incident.