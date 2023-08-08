Assam: One Held for Blackmailing Sonitpur ADC

One person has been apprehended on Tuesday for blackmailing the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) of Assam’s Sonitpur district.
Sources informed that the accused blackmailed the ADC Pankaj Borah over a phone call by threatening him.
After the incident came to light, the police apprehended the accused person from Rangapara.
Further details underway.
Earlier in the month of June, one person was arrested in Tezpur for posing as District Commissioner (DC) of the district.
According to sources, the accused, identified as Ankur Saikia, was extorting money from several people posing as DC of the district.
The police arrested a 10-member team including escort in connection with the incident.