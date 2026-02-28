Guwahati: ADTU Wins ET TechEDU 2026 Award For Digital Learning

Assam Down Town University (ADTU) has earned national recognition after being honoured at the prestigious ET TechEDU Awards 2026, presented by The Economic Times. The university secured the Award for Excellence in Next-Gen Digital & Blended Learning at the TechEDU India Summit 2026, marking a significant milestone in its academic journey.

The accolade celebrates ADTU’s pioneering efforts in integrating advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence into mainstream education. By adopting a blended learning ecosystem that combines online innovation with classroom engagement, the university has positioned itself at the forefront of India’s rapidly evolving higher education landscape.

University officials described the recognition as a testament to years of consistent investment in digital infrastructure, faculty training, and student-centric technological tools. The institution has focused on building an adaptive learning environment where AI-driven platforms, smart classrooms, and data-enabled academic strategies enhance both accessibility and quality.

The ET TechEDU Awards are regarded as one of the most prominent platforms recognising innovation and transformation in India’s education sector. The honour places Assam Down Town University among leading institutions that are redefining learning models to meet global standards and industry demands.

Education experts note that the shift toward next-generation digital frameworks is crucial as India works toward strengthening its position as a global knowledge economy. Institutions that successfully integrate technology with pedagogy are seen as key drivers of this transformation.

By winning this award, ADTU has reinforced its commitment to preparing students for a technology-driven future. The recognition also highlights the university’s broader vision of nurturing future-ready graduates equipped with digital competence, critical thinking skills, and innovation-driven mindsets.

Congratulatory messages poured in from academic leaders and well-wishers across the region, praising the university’s leadership for setting new benchmarks in tech-enabled education. As the nation accelerates its digital education mission, Assam Down Town University’s achievement stands as a proud moment for Assam and the wider Northeast.