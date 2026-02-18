Assam Down Town University Wins 5th Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Title

Assam Down Town University clinched the championship title at the 5th Niloy Dutta Inter-Varsity T20 Cricket Tournament with a thrilling five-wicket victory over Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University.

The final, played at the Assam Agricultural University Ground, turned into a high-intensity contest marked by disciplined bowling spells and composed batting under pressure. Chasing the target, Assam Down Town University displayed resilience and teamwork to seal the win with five wickets in hand.

The closely fought encounter highlighted the competitive spirit of inter-university cricket, with both teams putting up strong performances. However, it was Assam Down Town University’s balanced effort with both bat and ball that ultimately made the difference.

With this victory, the university lifted the prestigious trophy and capped off an impressive campaign in the tournament.

