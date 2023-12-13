Guwahati: Advocate Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Land Scam

Continuing their crusade against irregularities in land acquisition, the Crime Branch on Wednesday nabbed an advocate in Guwahati, reports emerged.
The accused advocate has been identified as Md Safiur Rahman (45), sources said. He is a resident of Guwahati's Bhetapara locality.
Rahman was arrested for his involvement in the preparation of counterfeit land documents, reports said.
He was arrested in connection with Crime Branch Police Station C/No- 09/23 u/s 120/419/420/468/471/409 IPC.
The Crime Branch has been conducting extensive operations to nab people involved in a massive land scam in Guwahati. In this regard, government employees, land brokers and land mafia kingpins have been nabbed so far.
On November 29, Nitul Das, the assistant sub-registrar working at the office of the deputy commissioner who was arrested in connection to inaccuracies in land registration in Guwahati was sent to 10-day police custody.