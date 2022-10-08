Guwahati Advocate Arrested For Providing Fake Bail Papers To Police

An advocate was arrested on Saturday for providing fake bail documents of court to the police in Guwahati.

According to sources, the advocate, identified as Pratik Mazumdar, provided the fake bail papers of an accused at Pragjyotishpur Police Station.

Pratik also forged the signature of Additional District Judge in the papers.

The accused, whose fake bail papers were made, filed a case at Pan Bazar Police Station against the advocate for providing fake papers .

Notably, the accused was arrested under a section of the Arms Act.