Centre Approves Creation of Weapon System Branch for IAF Officers

Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari informed that the Indian government approved the creation of a weapon system branch for the officers in Indian Air Force (IAF).

Celebrations began early this morning with a ceremonial parade held at the air force station in Chandigarh to mark the 90th anniversary of the IAF.

The theme of this year’s celebrations was "IAF: Transforming for the Future". This aptly highlights the Indian Air Force's needs to redefine, reimagine and recalibrate to transform into a contemporary and future-ready force.

"It is my privilege to announce that the government has approved the creation of a Weapon System Branch for Officers in the IAF. This is the first time since the independence that a new operational branch has been created," said Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari.

The move will essentially be for manning four specialised streams of Surface-to-Surface missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Weapon System Operators in twin and multi-crew aircraft.

Chaudhari also informed that the creation of this branch would result in savings of over Rs 3,400 crore due to reduced expenditure on flying training.

He also stressed the induction of air warriors into IAF through the Agnipath scheme and called it an opportunity to harness the potential of youth in India.