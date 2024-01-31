Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to Face ED Probe Today in Land Scam Case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will face the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe on Wednesday in connection to a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land scam.
Reportedly, Soren appeared in Ranchi on Tuesday ending all speculations about his whereabouts. Upon his arrival in Ranchi, he held a meeting with the MLAs of the ruling coalition before emerging from his residence.
Reportedly, an ED team had gone to the Jharkhand Chief Minister’s residence on Monday to question him in connection to the scam. However, the officials could not trace him after which he was reported ‘missing’.
Hours after this, the chief minister’s office informed the probe agency that Soren will be available for questioning on Wednesday at the CM’S residence in Ranchi.
As per reports, yesterday, the ED team seized two luxury cars from the Delhi residence of Hemant Soren. Further, reports said that the ED also recovered cash worth Rs 36 lakhs from his residence.
Meanwhile, speculations that Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren might become the next chief minister of Jharkhand were rife amid huge drama over Soren's apparent 'disappearance'. Prominent BJP leader in Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey claimed that Hemant Soren-led JMM is planning to make his wife Kalpana Soren the next chief minister of the state.