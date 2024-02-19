Guwahati: After Failed Abduction Bid, Youth Runs Over 2 Girls

A shocking incident unfolded in Guwahati in the intervening night between Sunday and Monday as a youth allegedly tried to abduct a young woman forcefully in the busy GS Road area.
Drawing attention to women's safety in the city, the incident will put society to shame. As per reports, the accused who was driving a high-end four-wheeler also tried to run over the victim and a friend of the her, injuring both in the process.
According to the information at hand, the unruly youth, identified as Hirakjyoti Pathak, was enraged after he failed to abduct the girl. As a result, he went ahead and drove his car at the woman and her friend which left both injured.
The prime accused Pathak was along with a group of young men at the time. He is a resident of Guwahati's Panjabari area and as of now, remains out of reach of the police.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that having committed the act, the youth is now on the run with his car. Subsequently both women were admitted to a hospital were they are receiving treatment.
A complaint was filed at the Dispur Police Station in Guwahati regarding the matter and the police have initiated an investigation.