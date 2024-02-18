Guwahati: STF Nabs 2 Women Peddlers With Heroin At Tokobari

Two women drug peddlers were apprehended in a raid carried out in Guwahati on Sunday during which a substantial quantity of heroin along with other items were seized, officials informed.
The raid was carried out by Assam Police's Special Task Force (STF) under the aegis of Inspector Kapil Pathak, a post by the official handle on X said.
According to the post, the STF raid was conducted near Railway Gate number 3 at Tokobari Road which comes under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station.
Two women drug peddlers were apprehended along with heroin in 27 small plastic containers. The seized heroin was then weighed which came out to be 40.5 grams, the post mentioned.
Although the officials did not comment on the cost of the seizure, it is estimated to run into several crores when compared with prices in illicit drug markets.
Meanwhile, apart from the heroin stash, the officials seized two mobile phones and Rs 11,650 in cash from the accused women, the post added.
It read, "STF carried out a raid near Railway Gate No.3 Tokobari Road, Panbazar PS Jurisdiction. The team led by Inspector Kapil Pathak apprehended 2 women drug peddlers with heroin (40.5g), cash 11650, and mobile phones."