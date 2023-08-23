Guwahati: AIIMS Employee Stabbed To Death By Colleagues; Three Held

An employee of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located in Guwahati’s Changsari area was stabbed to death allegedly by his colleagues on Tuesday night.
Sources said that the victim man, identified as Nipan Kalita, was stabbed multiple times by some of his colleagues, resulting in his death. The reason behind the escalation is said to be a language-related conflict.
Kalita was employed at the oxygen management unit of the hospital and hailed from Bamun Gaon in Boko subdivision under Assam’s Kamrup district.
Notably, he had joined the service just few months ago.
Meanwhile, local police detained three persons in connection to the alleged murder. They have been identified as Amit Mandal, Binit Gupta and Dipak Sharma.
Further questioning is underway to ascertain facts.