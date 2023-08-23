Indrani Tahbildar Death: Anurag Chaliha to be Produced Before Court Today

The prime suspect in the suicide case of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha secretary Indrani Tahbildar will be produced before court on Wednesday after the completion of his seven-day police custody.
The prime suspect, Anurag Chaliha, was remanded in police custody by a lower court for his alleged involvement in the suicide case of Indrani Tahbildar after her photos with him were leaked on social media leading to her death.
After Indrani Tahbildar took the drastic step, Anurag went into hiding, however, he was nabbed from Demow in Sivasagar on August 14.
He has been accused of embezzling crores of rupees from aspirants seeking jobs in state government.
Yesterday, the Chandmari Police carried out an operation at the residence of Indrani Tahbildar where he was staying as tenant and recovered evidence supporting cash-for-job scams and information about the candidates who gave money in exchange for government jobs.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Mriganka Barman has been summoned by the police who is directed to appear at Chandmari Police Station today.