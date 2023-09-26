Guwahati Airport Experiences Surge In Domestic Cargo Handling

The Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati has witnessed significant growth in its domestic cargo operations, handling approximately 1,000 metric tonnes of cargo (both inbound and outbound) over the past three months. The airport reported handling 146 tons of cargo in June, 411 tons in July, and 426 tons in August.
According to media reports, the airport officials are planning to expand their cargo facilities with the construction of a new international cargo terminal building.
The current state-of-the-art terminal covers an area of 550 square meters. This expansion aligns with the untapped potential for perishable air cargo in Assam and the Northeastern region.
The region boasts unique products such as rice, tea, orchids, and various agricultural products that have appeal in global markets, extending from Dubai to Singapore.
The Guwahati airport, in collaboration with the Assam government, is actively working to develop a thriving cargo market that can stimulate economic growth and prosperity, particularly at the grassroots level, benefiting residents of the region.