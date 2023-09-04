Guwahati’s LGBI Airport Receives ISO 10002:2018 Certification

In August 2023, the LGBI airport reportedly recorded a footfall of 4.8 lakh passengers. This figure is nearly 31 percent higher than the footfall of passengers recorded in the same month last year, official information said.

Meanwhile, the highest single-day footfall in August was 16,933 and highest single-day air traffic movement was 133. This also marks a sharp increase in the number of people travelling in and out of the state last year.