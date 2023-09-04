Guwahati’s LGBI Airport Receives ISO 10002:2018 Certification

In a remarkable feat, Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport achieved international acclaim by receiving the ISO 10002:2018 certification.
This recognition comes after comprehensive evaluation of the airport’s Quality Management System, Operational Management, and Airport Development processes, sources said.
ISO 10002:2018 is a globally respected certification in the realm of Quality Management Systems, particularly for airport operations, management and development.
The ISO is an international standard development organisation composed of representatives from the national standards organisations of member countries.
This achievement shows LGBI airport’s commitment to adopting industry best practices for managing airport quality, operational efficiency and developmental initiatives.
In August 2023, the LGBI airport reportedly recorded a footfall of 4.8 lakh passengers. This figure is nearly 31 percent higher than the footfall of passengers recorded in the same month last year, official information said.
Meanwhile, the highest single-day footfall in August was 16,933 and highest single-day air traffic movement was 133. This also marks a sharp increase in the number of people travelling in and out of the state last year.