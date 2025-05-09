Guwahati Airport Issues Advisory Amid Holiday Travel Rush and Heightened Security

As the long weekend approaches and passenger traffic surges, Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) has issued an advisory urging travellers to plan their journeys with additional caution.

The airport remains fully operational, but heightened security measures are expected to cause delays at check-in and security clearance points.

Airport officials have recommended that passengers arrive well in advance of their scheduled departure times to avoid missing flights. “Due to enhanced security protocols, travellers may experience longer wait times. We urge everyone to reach out to their respective airlines and stay updated through official sources,” an airport spokesperson said.

Guidelines for Travellers:

Passengers are being asked to strictly follow a set of do’s and don’ts to ensure a hassle-free travel experience. Among the advisories, travelers are encouraged to:

Arrive early and allow ample time for security checks

Cooperate with airport and security staff

Follow Guwahati Airport’s social media handles for real-time updates

Contact airlines directly for any flight-specific information

On the other hand, sharing unverified information related to airport operations has been strongly discouraged, particularly in light of the current sensitive security situation across the country.

Security and Prohibited Items:

Authorities also reiterated restrictions on carrying certain items, especially liquids, aerosols, and gels (LAGs). Any liquid or gel must be stored in containers of 100 ml or less and placed in a transparent, resealable bag not exceeding one litre. Prohibited items include camphor, e-cigarettes, fireworks, spray paints, and devices with non-removable lithium batteries.

“In recent days, we’ve seen travellers unknowingly carry restricted items. We advise all passengers to check with their airlines before arriving at the airport,” an official added.

As the weekend rush builds, authorities have stressed that passenger safety and operational smoothness remain top priorities. Travellers are advised to stay informed and act responsibly to help maintain order and efficiency during this busy period.

