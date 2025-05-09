Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Reviews Western Border Security in High-Level Meeting

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a high-level security review meeting at South Block to assess the situation along India's western border and the operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces.

The meeting was attended by top military and defence officials, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

The discussions focused on maintaining high levels of operational preparedness amid the evolving regional security scenario. The leaders also reviewed strategic responses and coordination among the armed forces to safeguard national interests.

