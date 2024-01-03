Guwahati Airport Reports Record 5.6 Million Passengers in 2023

The Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati handled around 5.6 million passengers in 2023, reports said.
The management of the airport stated that this number reflects an increase of about 10 lakh passengers at the airport.
Among the 5.6 million passengers, 2.9 million were arrived passengers and about 2.7 million were departing passengers, the airport authorities said.
The authorities further said that a total of 55,92,148 passengers had traveled through the airport in the year 2023. During the same time, the airport saw a total air traffic movement of 46166. They also announced that the airport handled a total of around 10 lakh passengers and around 5600 more flights compared to the previous year.
The officials also stated that in 2023, the airport introduced additional flight connections to Jaipur and Bhubaneshwar within the country, as well as to Bangkok for international travel.