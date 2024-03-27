Guwahati Gulps Alcohol Worth Over Rs 11 Cr In 2 Days Of Holi

Guwahati witnessed a staggering surge in alcohol sales during the recent Holi celebrations, with reports indicating transactions amounting to a whopping Rs 11 crore and 8 lakh over just two days. The unprecedented demand for liquor highlights the city's fervor for festivities and underscores the significance of alcohol in social gatherings.
The surge in alcohol consumption during Holi mirrors a broader trend observed during previous festivals throughout the past year. Festivals have consistently served as catalysts for increased alcohol consumption, with Guwahati residents embracing traditional and cultural celebrations with gusto.
During Diwali last year, alcohol sales in Guwahati touched Rs 6.8 crores in the two days of festivities, while three days of Durga Puja celebrations last year saw Rs 22 crores worth of alcohol sold in the city.
Authorities and public health experts have expressed concerns regarding the ramifications of heightened alcohol consumption, particularly in light of its potential to contribute to public disturbances and health issues. While festivals provide opportunities for joyous gatherings and cultural exchange, excessive alcohol consumption can pose risks to individual well-being and public safety.
Efforts to regulate and monitor alcohol sales and consumption remain imperative, with authorities urged to implement measures to ensure responsible drinking practices.
As Guwahati continues to grow and evolve as a cultural hub, it becomes increasingly vital to strike a balance between celebration and responsible behavior, fostering an environment where festivities can be enjoyed responsibly and safely by all residents.