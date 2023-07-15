Guwahati All Set to Host Durand Cup For Second-Year Running

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Minister Gorlosa said, “Assam has been making exceptional progress in sports in recent times with our young athletes representing Indian teams across disciplines. In this context the staging of such premiere national tournaments like the Durand Cup, gives a further boost, particularly to our state’s young and talented footballers, as they get an opportunity to see their favourite teams and stars play in front of them. It is also a matter of great joy for our brothers and sisters in Kokrajhar, which has become the second venue from the state to become a Durand host-city. Top tier national football will be coming to their beautiful land. I am sure the enthusiasm there is at an all time high and under the able leadership of Pramod Boro, Kokrajhar I am confident, will put its best foot forward. I also welcome the foreign teams to India and the state of Assam. I hope they will have a wonderful stay and enjoy success in the tournament. Best wishes to all the participating teams and a big thank you to the Indian Army and the Eastern Command under Lt Gen Kalita, for organizing this iconic tournament in our state with such enthusiasm, efficiency and professionalism.”