Assam CM to Unveil 132nd Durand Cup Trophy at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati

Since 2019, when the iconic tournament was moved to India’s football capital Kolkata, the Indian Army’s stated endeavour to spread the legend of Durand further to the North East, resulted in Guwahati becoming a host city in the previous 131st edition for the very first time. This year as well, the capital of Assam will play host to the iconic tournament with the first match in the city scheduled for August 04, 2023, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium.