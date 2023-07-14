Assam CM to Unveil 132nd Durand Cup Trophy at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati

As the build-up celebrations gather momentum, the iconic Durand Trophies are all set to visit Guwahati for a second successive time as part of their 17-city Tour and will be unveiled in an event at the Radisson Blu hotel on Saturday.
Chief Guest on the occasion will be the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The event will also be graced by Nandita Gorlosa, Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam and Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, among other dignitaries and members of Assam’s footballing and sports fraternity.
Post the function and the unveiling of the Trophies, the same would be flagged-off for a tour of the city’s landmarks for the next three days and will be open for display to the public at the following venues:
•15 July & 16 July– State War Memorial
•17 July – Cotton College
It may be mentioned that Asia’s oldest football tournament, the legendary Durand Cup, started way back in 1888 by then Foreign Secretary Sir. Henry Mortimer Durand and organized by the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services since Independence, stands testimony towards that commitment.
Since 2019, when the iconic tournament was moved to India’s football capital Kolkata, the Indian Army’s stated endeavour to spread the legend of Durand further to the North East, resulted in Guwahati becoming a host city in the previous 131st edition for the very first time. This year as well, the capital of Assam will play host to the iconic tournament with the first match in the city scheduled for August 04, 2023, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium.