Guwahati: Alleged Drunk Driver Crashes Into Divider Near Six Mile; Hospitalized

In a case of alleged drunk driving, a high-speed vehicle crashed into a roadside divider near the Six Mile flyover in Guwahati, critically injuring the driver.
Locals in the vicinity alleged that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The mishap involved an i20 vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 01 FG 6990’.
Following the accident, the injured driver, whose identity is yet to be established, was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.
Recently, on Monday, a young man and woman in a Mahindra XUV bearing registration AS01EH4665 rammed into a scooty and a Tata Yodha vehicle that was being used for light installation work for the upcoming Durga Puja.
Inside the vehicle, several bottles of alcohol were found scattered.
The scooty involved in the accident bore the number AS01 DF 8230, and the Tata Yodha vehicle was registered as AS01 MC 9807.
The impact of the crash left the scooty rider and the youths in the XUV severely injured. They were immediately rushed to GMCH (Gauhati Medical College Hospital) for treatment.
It is worth noting that, despite the police’s ongoing crackdown on drunk driving, some reckless drivers continue to disregard the law.
Fortunately, the workers engaged in the light installation narrowly escaped with their lives.