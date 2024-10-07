Guwahati: Two Separate Late-Night Accidents Leave 5 Severely Injured

A horrific accident took place on the Zoo Road flyover in Guwahati around 1am on Monday when intoxicated youths, under the influence of alcohol, caused a devastating crash.
The accident occurred when a young man and woman in a Mahindra XUV bearing registration AS01EH4665 rammed into a scooty and a Tata Yodha vehicle that was being used for light installation work for the upcoming Durga Puja.
Inside the vehicle, several bottles of alcohol were found scattered.
The scooty involved in the accident bore the number AS01 DF 8230, and the Tata Yodha vehicle was registered as AS01 MC 9807.
The impact of the crash left the scooty rider and the youths in the XUV severely injured. They were immediately rushed to GMCH (Gauhati Medical College Hospital) for treatment.
It is worth noting that, despite the police’s ongoing crackdown on drunk driving, some reckless drivers continue to disregard the law.
Fortunately, the workers engaged in the light installation narrowly escaped with their lives.
In a separate incident near Guwahati’s Ganesh Mandir, another horrific collision occurred between a bike and a Swift Dzire vehicle.
A young man and a woman riding the bike were critically injured in the head-on crash.
The accident involved a bike bearing registration AS01FT1082 coming from the Ganeshguri side and a Swift Dzire from Hatigaon. The Swift Dzire driver fled the scene immediately after the accident.
Thanks to the quick response of passersby, the injured man and woman were rushed to a hospital.
There were allegations of a delayed response from both the police and the ambulance, sparking further concerns over the safety of the city's roads.