Guwahati: Ambubachi Mela Begins Today at Kamakhya Temple

The annual Ambubachi Mela at the historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, is set to commence on June 22, with all preparations completed. This Hindu fair, celebrating the yearly menstruation of goddess Maa Kamakhya, is organized by the Assam government and the Kamakhya Temple Management Committee, who have ensured all necessary arrangements and security measures are in place.
Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah confirmed that various departments have been working together to prepare for the festival. Notably, no VIP passes will be issued for temple visits on June 26 and 27, when the temple doors reopen.
Kabindra Prasad Sarma-Doloi, the temple's head priest, mentioned that the Pravritti ritual will take place at 8:45 AM on June 22, after which the temple will close for three days and nights. The Nivritti ritual will be performed on June 26, and the temple will reopen that morning. All rituals and puja will be conducted post-Nivritti. The government and district administration have provided support in terms of security, transportation, and food. Last year, the Ambubachi Mela attracted approximately 2.5 million devotees, and this year, the number is expected to increase.
Kamakhya Temple, located atop Nilachal Hills, is one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in India.