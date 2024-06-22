Guwahati: Ambubachi Mela Begins Today at Kamakhya Temple

Kabindra Prasad Sarma-Doloi, the temple's head priest, mentioned that the Pravritti ritual will take place at 8:45 AM on June 22, after which the temple will close for three days and nights. The Nivritti ritual will be performed on June 26, and the temple will reopen that morning. All rituals and puja will be conducted post-Nivritti. The government and district administration have provided support in terms of security, transportation, and food. Last year, the Ambubachi Mela attracted approximately 2.5 million devotees, and this year, the number is expected to increase.