Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Guwahati Ahead of Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple

As the Ambubachi Mela at the ancient Kamakhya Temple approaches, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Guwahati has announced comprehensive traffic restrictions to ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims and devotees. The restrictions will be effective from 5 AM on June 22, 2024, until midnight on June 25, 2024.
Restricted Access to Maa Kamakhya Temple:
Only vehicles with authorized car passes issued by the District Administration will be allowed beyond Maa Kamakhya Foot Hill towards the temple.
Emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire tenders, vehicles carrying life-saving drugs, oxygen cylinders, and school buses are exempt from this restriction.
Restricted Movement from Bongshi Bagan:
Vehicles with car passes can ply from Pandu Cabin Tiniali up to Bongshi Bagan. No vehicles will be allowed to proceed from Bongshi Bagan towards Maa Kamakhya Temple.
Devotee Drop-off Points:
Vehicles carrying devotees from Jalukbari will use the service lane of Nilachal Flyover and drop passengers opposite Gate No. 3 of Railway HQ. They will then take a U-turn under the flyover to designated parking at Adabari bus stand or Boripara field.
Devotee vehicles from Bharalumukh will use the service lane of Nilachal Flyover and drop passengers opposite Swagat Hospital (Railway Gate No. 4), then proceed to designated parking areas.
Public Transport Route Adjustments:
ASTC buses, city buses, and private vehicles will use Nilachal Flyover between Jalukbari Rotary and Machkhowa, avoiding the service lane.
City Bus Drop-off Points:
City buses from Jalukbari will drop passengers at Biswakarma Mandir, while those from Bharalumukh will drop passengers at Boripara field. No dropping off at either end of the bridge is allowed.
Parking Arrangements:
Two-wheelers, LMVs, and HMVs of devotees will park at Adabari Bus Stand or Boripara Field.
Parking under Nilachal Flyover is strictly prohibited.
No Roadside Parking Zones:
Roadside parking is not permitted from Adabari Tiniali to Pandu Port on Pandu Port Road, and from Maligaon Chariali to Pandu Port on Borbazar Road.
Restrictions on Goods Carrying Vehicles:
Commercial goods-carrying vehicles of four wheels and above are restricted on DG Road, MG Road, and AT Road from Jalukbari Rotary to Machkhowa.
Three-wheelers and above, as well as slow-moving commercial vehicles/carts, are similarly restricted on these roads.
Inter-District Buses and Long-Distance Buses:
Inter-district and long-distance buses, including ASTC buses, are prohibited from plying on DG Road, MG Road, and AT Road.
Buses from Lower Assam are not allowed to proceed beyond Adabari Bus Stand; they will be parked there.
Specific Routes for Buses from Kamakhya Railway Junction:
Buses carrying pilgrims from Kamakhya Railway Junction will travel via PNGB Road, DG Road to Adabari Tiniali, and then proceed to Pandu Port Road for their temporary rest camp.
Route for Pilgrims from Temporary Rest Camps:
Pilgrims from temporary rest camps at Pandu Port and Kamakhya Junction will use the service lane of Nilachal Flyover for their travel.
Restrictions on Heavy Vehicles:
Heavy vehicles are not allowed to ply from National Highway 27 towards Gosala via Tetelia.
These restrictions aim to facilitate the smooth flow of devotees and ensure safety during the Ambubachi Mela period. The city traffic police has urged the public to cooperate and follow these guidelines for a peaceful and organized event.