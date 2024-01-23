Assam Minister Accuses Congress of False Claims on GPC Invitation for RaGa

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi passes through Jorabat-Khanapara-Basistha Chariali-Lakhara-Gorchuk-Jalukbari, state minister Pijush Hazarika criticized the Congress party on Tuesday for lying about the leader's invitation by the Gauhati Press Club (GPC).
Hazarika said that the Congress party's leadership is lying, which Sanjay Ray, GPC's General Secretary, has already clarified.
"In such a case, why should we allow him to participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through Guwahati? If the Press Club had invited him, we would have let him pass down GS Road. However, there will be limited access to only 10 cars; we cannot enable 200 vehicles, including large buses, to enter the city,” the minister said.
Hazarika also asserted that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is an "Anyay" yatra.
“The people of Assam deserve an apology from Rahul and the Congress party for the injustices committed during the Congress regime. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is merely a tourist attraction,” added Hazarika.
The minister also expressed his unhappiness over the physical assault on Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Kumar Borah during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam’s Sonitpur district last Sunday.
“I am personally dissatisfied with the occurrence; such things should not occur. But we have documentation of what happened that day. Why the Congress leaders became enraged after some people screamed the 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan. We have all of the proof to prove who got out of the vehicle first and provoked that day. We'll make it public in time,” Hazarika added further.