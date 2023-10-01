Guwahati: Within 24 Hours, Another Accident Reported at Nilachal Flyover

Within 24 hours of the major road mishap, another accident took place near Nilachal Flyover in Guwahati’s Kamakhya Gate area on Sunday morning.
According to sources, a DI pickup van, plying on the Nilchal Flyover, bearing the registration number ML10 C 5644 was moving towards Bhalarumukh from Maligaon area when it lost control over the wheels and collided with a Swift car, AS01 HC 3592, causing damage to the vehicle. Following the collision, the pickup van loaded with fruits turned turtle.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported in the mishap, however, the driver of the pickup van fled the spot.
Meanwhile, the Jalukbari Traffic Police has arrived at the spot.
It may be mentioned that this is the second accident that was reported in less than 24 hours. Earlier on Saturday morning, at least one person died on the spot and several people sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit four motorcycles and a bus atop the flyover.
The truck, plying on the Nilachal Flyover towards Bharalumukh side, hit four bikes and a city bus during which one person died on the spot.