Ranjit Bora Murder: 2 Accused Sent To 5 Days Police Custody

Two main accused in the shocking Ranjit Bora murder case that rocked Guwahati, were on Tuesday sent to police custody.

Amir Ali and Chintu Medhi, who had been held in connection with the case, were produced before the Kamrup Judicial Magistrate's Court today, after which the court remanded them to five days of police custody.

The two were caught in relation to the murder of Ranjit Bora, manager at Purabi Dairy, who was shot at in broad daylight in Guwahati’s Panjabari locality.

While Amir Ali had been arrested from Morigaon, Chintu Medhi was caught in Guwahati, officials had informed.

Earlier in the day, Amir Ali was identified by the police as the prime accused in the infamous Ranjit Bora murder case.

Ali was arrested from his in-law’s house in Morigaon yesterday evening. During interrogation, he revealed that he was the mastermind of the attack that killed businessman Ranjit Bora in broad daylight in Guwahati.