Guwahati: Another Cop Arrested In Hawala Dealings Case

Guwahati police reportedly apprehended another suspect on Friday morning in connection to purported hawala dealings.
The arrestee has been identified as Anurag Bora, a Sub-Inspector (SI) posted at Bharalumukh PS in the city.
Sources revealed that Bora was taken into custody from his residence. The police also seized unaccounted cash of Rs 5 lakh from his possession.
This is the fifth arrest in the case.
Earlier yesterday, Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP) Diganta Barah had informed that a total of four persons have been apprehended so far and cash worth Rs 37,80,000 have been seized in connection to the case so far.
The Guwahati CP stated that the raids that were conducted on yesterday (Thursday) were a follow up of the seizure that was made in Athgaon on November 21 where two persons were apprehended with a huge amount of cash.
Diganta Barah said, “On November 21, a raid was conducted at the Athgaon area after getting relevant information about suspicious activities being carried out there. In the raids, cash amount of Rs 1,69,70,000 was seized by the income tax department.”
“Post the seizure; we again received specific input that at the same spot, there was another amount of money which had been fraudulently embezzled. In regard to this, we detained a person named Khairul Haque from Hajo and seized Rs 7,50,000 from his residence this morning. Based on the confessions of this person, we have apprehended three other individuals. They are the Sub-Inspector of the Bharalu Police Station Mubarak Ali, a journalist named Toufique Uddin Ahmed, and another person,” he said.
“With this, a total of four persons have been apprehended and cash worth Rs 37,80,000 have been seized in connection to the hawala transactions. The probe is currently underway,” he further said.