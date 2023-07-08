Guwahati: Another Incident Of Water Pipe Burst In Zoo Road

A water pipe in Guwahati’s Zoo Road has once again burst, causing inconvenience to the residents of the area.
According to sources, the incident took place in Apurba Sinha Path while a worker was carrying out repairs on the pipe.
It is to be mentioned that only three laborers, without any technical experts, were assigned to the task.
Visuals show water spewing out of the pipe at a comparatively lower density than in the previous water pipeline burst cases.
While the burst wasn’t lethal, the re-run of these incidents draws a sharp contrast to the government’s commitment to curb such mishaps from happening.
This is apparently the 10th incident of water pipe burst in the city that occurred within a time span of two months.
This raises concerns about the lack of proper supervision and expertise in handling such critical infrastructure. Immediate action is needed to address the recurring issues with the water pipe on Zoo Road.