Guwahati: JICA Installed Water Pipeline Bursts in Gandhi Basti

The woes of the citizens in Guwahati does not seem to come to an end as another water pipeline installed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) burst in Gandhi Basti Tiniali area on Friday.
The water pipeline burst inundated the area causing major inconvenience to the locals. According to initial reports, the workers of JICA visited the site the previous night and repaired the pipeline, however, the same pipeline that was repaired by them burst earlier today, sources informed.
Eyewitnesses alleged that the incident took place due to the discrepancies in their work.
It may be mentioned that the city had been facing recurring issues of water pipeline burst incidents since the Kharguli incident that claimed one life while injuring several others.
Following the tragic incident, similar incidents were reported in parts of the city.
On July 2, a water pipeline burst incident was reported in Silpukhuri area leading to the inundation of the entire vicinity with discharged water.
The incident raised concerns about the deteriorating infrastructure and the need for swift action to address the recurring issue of burst water pipes in various parts of the city.