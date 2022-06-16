Guwahati: Another Landslide in Noonmati, Three Injured

Another landslide has been reported at Ajanta Nagar in Noonmati, Guwahati leaving three persons injured. The landslide occurred at around 6.30 am today.

The injured persons have been identified as Minu Hazarika who received injury in her left forearm and right wrist, Darshana Hazarika and Debashish Hazarika.

The injured have been rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and are now said to be stable.

According to reports, Darshana Hazarika fell unconscious after the incident and she had a injury on her left knee and left leg.

Moreover, a landslide was also reported at Kamakhya in Guwahati where a person was injured.

One person has been injured after a house was completely destroyed after mudslide in the hills. The incident took place at Namoni in Kamakhya in Guwahati.

According to reports, the walls of the house have been damaged after the landslide.

The incident took place at the residence of Mondeep Mazumdar. The injured person has been identified as Moni Dutta.

Six people have died so far in landslides across Assam in the past three days. The state has registered 44 deaths due to floods and landslides this year.