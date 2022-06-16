Assam: 2 Siblings Killed in Landslide in Goalpara

Two children have been killed in landslides that hit Goalpara district of Assam.

The incident occurred at Azadnagar area of Goalpara at around 6 am on Thursday. The deceased children were siblings. They have been identified as Hussain Ali and Asma Khatun.

According to reports, a portion of land collapsed due to the heavy rains due to which the two children died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) and police arrived at the incident spot and retrieved the bodies of the two deceased children.

The body of the deceased duo has been taken for post-mortem to the Goalpara Civil Hospital.