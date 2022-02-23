Assam: Murder in Guwahati, 1 Killed

Guwahati has become the hub of crime as one after another murder has been reported in the city. In yet another incident, a person was murdered at Satgaon by stabbing him at his neck.

The deceased has been identified as Rousan Ali alias Sana.

It has been suspected that he was murdered for having an illicit affair.

According to reports, the Rousan Ali was being murdered after having a fight with his wife’s ex-husband.

The Satgaon police arrested the murderer identified as Habibur Rahman (35).

Habibur is currently under Satgaon police custody for interrogation.

The deceased Rousan Ali was a resident of Sundar Path in Ambari, Satgaon. He was a retired army jawan.

