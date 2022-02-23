Nawab Malik Arrested Over Money-Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the activities of the underworld.

After being arrested, Malik said, “Will win, won’t bow down.” He said this while coming out of the ED office in Mumbai.

Malik was taken to the ED office today morning for questioning in a money laundering case.

The central probe agency summoned Malik to its office to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Malik was arrested days after the central probe agency registered a new case and conducted raids in Mumbai in connection with the operations of the underworld.

Raids has been carried out by ED at around 10 locations, including premises linked to Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, brother-in-law of gangster Chhota Shakeel.

Maharashtra Congress and NCP leaders claimed that state minister Malik's arrest by the ED was an act of "revenge".

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said Malik's arrest is an act of vendetta politics by the BJP government at the Centre.

Notably, Nawab Malik is the second Maharashtra minister and NCP leader to be arrested by ED after Anil Deshmukh.

