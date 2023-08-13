Guwahati: Another Water Pipe Burst Reported at Zoo Road

Amid one after another water pipe burst incidents causing menace in the city, another incident was reported in Guwahati’s Zoo Road.
The incident was reported in the area adjacent to the under construction flyover of Zoo Road where the water pipe burst has inundated the entire area near Rajdhani Nursery, sources said.
The locals have alleged that the authorities of the concerned department did not pay any heed to the recurring incidents.
Earlier on August 6, water pipeline installed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) ruptured in the Geetanagar locality of Guwahati, adding to the city's residents' worries.
The water pipeline burst swamped the region, causing significant disruption to pedestrians.
It may be mentioned that the city had been facing recurring issues of water pipeline burst incidents since the Kharguli incident that claimed one life while injuring several others.
Earlier, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that there's nothing new into such occurrences and no one can halt this.
Tending to the numerous water pipelines burst occurrences within the city; CM Sarma compared the water pipeline bursts in Delhi, Kerela and parts of the nation to be more obliterating in comparison to Assam.