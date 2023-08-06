JICA Installed Water Pipeline Bursts in Guwahati’s Geetanagar, Citizens' Woes Continue

“I have witnessed a number of these incidents in Guwahati City since I was a young child; nothing can stop water pipelines from bursting. But damage is the most crucial factor. Due to the SCADA technicians' failure to stop the water supply after the leakage, which resulted to serious harm to both human life and property, the Kharguli incident can be referred to as ‘Damage’. Oil India Limited (OIL) frequently receives reports of pipeline leaks in the state, although they have always been able to stop them when necessary. In the event involving the burst water pipeline in Kharguli, we failed to accomplish this,” added CM Sarma.