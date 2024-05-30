Guwahati: APDCL Negligence Sparks Fear Among Tenants in Six Mile

One of the distressed tenants expressed their frustration and said, "The tree fell on Monday, and we have tried to inform the APDCL authorities, but they have not responded. Today, they came after two days but asked us to submit an application. We are living under a real threat due to the electrified surroundings and fear for our lives. We have been trying to connect with the concerned APDCL authorities for the last two days, and although they arrived today, they insisted on an application first."