Guwahati: APDCL Negligence Sparks Fear Among Tenants in Six Mile

The residents of a hired vicinity in Six Mile, VIP Road, Guwahati, are living in fear following a shocking incident involving the electricity department. On Monday morning, a tree fell, snapping electric wires and leaving the entire house and surroundings electrified. This incident has endangered the lives of 10-15 tenants, who have been living in constant fear for the past three days.
The tenants alleged that despite repeated attempts to contact the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), the electricity department failed to respond promptly. When they finally arrived at the scene after two days on Wednesday, the officials left without resolving the issue. The departmental staff cited a bizarre requirement, stating that action would only be taken after an official application was submitted to the divisional authorities.
One of the distressed tenants expressed their frustration and said, "The tree fell on Monday, and we have tried to inform the APDCL authorities, but they have not responded. Today, they came after two days but asked us to submit an application. We are living under a real threat due to the electrified surroundings and fear for our lives. We have been trying to connect with the concerned APDCL authorities for the last two days, and although they arrived today, they insisted on an application first."
This incident has sparked outrage among the residents, who are demanding immediate action from the electricity department to ensure their safety. The negligence and bureaucratic delays have left the tenants feeling abandoned and vulnerable.