Guwahati: App Based Bike Riders to Get Uniforms from June 15

The Kamrup Metro District Transport Enforcement branch has announced that riders of app-based bike services will have to mandatorily wear uniforms from June 15.

This decision was taken after a meeting between Cab Service Providers and Cab Associations in Guwahati on June 1 with Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup (M) Pallav Gopal Jha.

DTO Enforcement Himangshu Das said that PeIndia bike riders will be issued uniforms from June 15 and Rapido has notified that uniform dress code for their riders will begin from June 20.

Apart from this, on June 25, both Ola bike and Uber Moto apps will start operating with new uniforms.

This decision has been taken to differentiate between bike app professionals and citizens, as well as to identify which companies the riders work for.