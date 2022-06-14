Guwahati: Kamrup (M) Admin Releases Helpline Nos for Waterlogging Prone Areas

The Kamrup (M) district administration has advised the citizens not to venture out unless absolutely emergency in view of the incessant rainfall.

The district administration also asked the citizens not to panic and urged the people to call in the helpline number in case of any emergency.

The administration has asked the people to shift to a safe location if their house or residence is prone to water-logging or landslides. A helpline number has also been issued for any assistance from the administration- 1077/8638112297.

Also Read: Assam Youth Dies in Road Accident in UP

The following numbers could also be contacted in case of emergency:

Circle Officer, Dispur 83760 29984 Circle Officer, Guwahati 95082 09686 (2/2) Field Officer, DDMA, Dispur 88760 86488 Field Officer, DDMA, Guwahati 97077 27422 The above numbers may be contacted for information on nearest relief camps also.

Notably, Assam has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Monday night. The streets of Guwahati are inundated with floods due to heavy rainfall. Areas like Zoo Road, Chandmari, Hatigaon, Kahilipara, Anil Nagar, Lachit Nagar etc are submerged under water.

Normal life has been hit by flash floods as most of the areas are submerged under water causing massive traffic jams.

Moreover, four construction workers have been killed in a landslide triggered by incessant rains in the city. The incident took place around 1.30 am on Tuesday at Nijarapara in the West Boragaon area in Guwahati.

The workers, who worked in the unorganized sector, were buried alive when they were asleep.