Guwahati: Armed Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch Woman’s Gold Chain

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman's neck by threatening her with a sharp weapon.
According to sources, the incident occurred in Guwahati's Anil Nagar locality on Monday morning. The two miscreants were on a Pulsar bike and had concealed the weapon under their jackets and approached the woman, sources added.
The victim woman has been identified as Mayuri Saikia. She was on her way to work at the Down Town Hospital early this morning when the incident occurred at By-lane 2.
The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the premises of an individual’s residence, recording the movements of the two culprits.
Ealrier in June, chain snatchers targeted a woman named Geeta Das while she was out for a morning walk in the Baruahpara locality of Azara. Two unidentified youths assaulted her and forcibly snatched a gold chain from her neck. Geeta Das promptly reported the crime to Azara police station, filing an FIR regarding the incident.