Guwahati: Armed Miscreants Attack Two Youths Over Money Dispute

Fuelled with a money dispute, two youths were attacked by a group of armed miscreants on Saturday night in Guwahati city.  

As per sources, the miscreants demanded a cash of Rs 10 lakh at the gunpoint from one Safiqul Ahmed.  

While refusing to pay, a fight broke out between the armed miscreants and the two young men.  

The other youth has been identified as Khairul Hussain.  

It is learnt that both the youth sustain minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.  

Meanwhile, allegations are being raised by the youths on one Ramjan Ali alias Sahil Khan over his involvement in the attempted robbery incident.  

Hatigaon police has registered a case and have started an investigation.

