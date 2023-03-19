Assam: Man’s Body Found Floating in Brahmaputra River

The body of a man was found floating in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Dakshin Kamrup on Sunday.

According to sources, the body was found at Kalitapara in Dakhala Colony area of Dakshin Kamrup.

As soon as the locals found the floating body, they informed the Bijaynagar police.

The Bijaynagar Police with the help of Sualkuchi River Police recovered the body.

Meanwhile, the identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.

On March 12, the body of a newborn baby boy was found floating in the Bahini river in Guwahati.

The body was recovered at the backside of Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) near Azan Fakir Road in Guwahati city.

The incident was reported after locals called the Gorchuk Police about the body.