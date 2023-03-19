Assam: Man’s Body Found Floating in Brahmaputra River

The body of a man was found floating in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Dakshin Kamrup on Sunday.
According to sources, the body was found at Kalitapara in Dakhala Colony area of Dakshin Kamrup.
As soon as the locals found the floating body, they informed the Bijaynagar police.
The Bijaynagar Police with the help of Sualkuchi River Police recovered the body.
Meanwhile, the identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.
On March 12, the body of a newborn baby boy was found floating in the Bahini river in Guwahati.
The body was recovered at the backside of Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) near Azan Fakir Road in Guwahati city.
The incident was reported after locals called the Gorchuk Police about the body.
The body was sent for a post mortem and the case was being investigated.
Prima facie it appears that the baby died due to drowning, but the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.
Moreover, there were no external injury marks on the body.
According to some of the locals, it was a baby who was born just the day before.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media, one of the locals said, “We saw the body of the infant floating in the Bahini River, behind the ISBT locality. We immediately informed the police about the body. The police officials then took the body for a post mortem.”
“It seems people now have turned devil, they have no sympathy and love for their own baby, and thus, they treat them like animals,” said another local.