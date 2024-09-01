Guwahati: Armed Robbers Break into Retired Officer's Home, Steal Valuables

A robbery took place in the wee hours of Saturday in Guwahati’s Hatigaon area targeting the home of a retired officer from the Industries and Commerce Department.
The incident was reported from Sewali Path under Hatigaon Police Station at the residence of Atul Chandra Bora where a gang of four armed dacoits broke into his home.
As per reports, the victim, along with a female domestic help he lived with, was threatened with sharp weapons by the robbers. The robbers then looted cash, gold ornaments, and two mobile phones from the residence of the owner.
The incident has left the residents of this densely populated area deeply concerned about their safety. Neighbors have since voiced demands for increased security in the locality.
The gang remains at large, and police are actively investigating the case.