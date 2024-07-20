A woman and her son were bound and gagged by six robbers who looted the house in Guwahati's Noonmati
Guwahati News

Residents Bound, Gagged As Robbers Loot House In Guwahati's Noonmati

The gang of thieves looted Rs 60,000 cash from the family. Along with that, they also made away with Rs 4 lakh worth of jewellery.

A gang of six robbers broke into a house in Guwahati and looted the residents, as per reports on Saturday. The incident is thought to have taken place last night.

As per reports, a woman and her son, who were inside the house at the time of the break-in, were bound and gagged by the robbers as they watched helplessly.

The incident was reported from Noonmati Number 1 Ananda Nagar in Guwahati.

According to sources, the gang used sophisticated tools to pry open the window grill and enter the house. Thereafter, they overpowered the residents and held them hostage for a while as they carried out their objective.

It is unclear as to whether the gang was armed. No loss of life has been reported so far. A complaint has been raised and the police are investigating the matter.

