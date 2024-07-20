A woman and her son were bound and gagged by six robbers who looted the house in Guwahati's Noonmati REPRESENTATIVE

Guwahati News Residents Bound, Gagged As Robbers Loot House In Guwahati's Noonmati The gang of thieves looted Rs 60,000 cash from the family. Along with that, they also made away with Rs 4 lakh worth of jewellery.