Guwahati: Arrested GMC Chief Engineer Sent to Judicial Custody

Chief Engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Indrajit Bora’s police custody came to an end on Monday.

Indrajit Bora has now been shifted to judicial custody.

Earlier, on March 23, Indrajit Bora appeared before the Special Judge and was adjourned to legal custody for four days.

It may be mentioned that on March 22, a team of officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell trapped red-handed and arrested the chief engineer while demanding and accepting bribe.

According to sources, Bora was arrested while accepting Rs 4,000 from the complainant for releasing his security deposit. The complainant has been identified as a contractor.

Amid a search operation at Bora’s residence at Games Village in Guwahati, the officials of the Anti-Corruption cell recovered a huge amount of cash, one pistol, one air gun and 10 rounds of .22 ammunition.