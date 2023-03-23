Indrajit Bora Appears Before Special Judge

Indrajit Bora, Chief Engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), who was arrested while accepting a bribe from a complainant appeared before the Special Judge on Thursday.

According to sources, he was adjourned in legal custody for four days.

Amid a search operation at the arrested Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) chief engineer Indrajit Bora’s residence at Games Village in Guwahati, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell has recovered one pistol, one air gun and 10 rounds of .22 ammunition in the evening hours.

The arms and ammunition was immediately seized by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Earlier, officials of the anti-corruption cell during a massive search operation at Bora’s residence had recovered a huge amount of cash.

Notably, the chief engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) was arrested for demanding and accepting bribes.

According to sources, Bora was arrested while he was accepting Rs 4,000 from the complainant for releasing his security deposit. The compalinant has been identified as a contractor.