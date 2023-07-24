Guwahati: Arsonists Torch Four Bikes In Hengerabari; Probe Launched

In a brazen act of vandalism, a group of unidentified arsonists allegedly set fire to four two-wheelers that were parked in a lot in Guwahati’s Hengerabari area on Sunday night, leaving residents baffled.
According to sources, the miscreants allegedly ignited the two-wheelers in a coordinated attack. The flames quickly engulfed the parked bikes, completely destroying each of them. The two-wheelers include a KTM bike, two scooters and a bullet.
The incident was reported at a parking area at Lichubagan area in Hengerabari, close to the GMDA water tanker. Residents of the locality usually park their vehicles there, sources informed, adding that all four bikes were completely charred.
Locals in the vicinity quickly learned of the raging blaze and were able to successfully douse the fire. The reason behind the suspected arson attack is yet to be established.
Meanwhile, local police reached the scene after being informed and initiated an investigation into it.
Fortunately, no injuries of casualties were reported.