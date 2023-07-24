Assam Govt To Abolish Non-Essential Posts In Every Dept

The memorandum read, "In the new age of administration and governance, the Government of Assam has given more impetus for processing the Official matters in a more scientific, systematic and time bound manner for efficient public service delivery. The introduction of the e-Office and other e- mode of administrative measures have made some posts non-essential in the Departments due to their under-utilization in the present context. Those non-essential vacant posts of the Departments are required to be abolished regularly and the Departments will take necessary steps for abolition of the non-essential vacant posts in consultation with the Finance Department."