Assam Govt To Abolish Non-Essential Posts In Every Dept

The personnel department of the Government of Assam announced that several vacant posts found to be non-essential in the new age of administration will be abolished as soon as possible.
As per reports, as many as 50 per cent of the non-essential posts will be abolished after the e-Office comes into effect. Grade-IV positions, computer operators and many Grade-III positions will be abolished under this new decision.
The abolition of positions will take place across all departments of the Government of Assam, according to a memorandum released by the personnel department.
The memorandum dated July 20 informed that the decision comes amid the implementation of e-Office and e-mode of administration facilitating better and more efficient governance.
The memorandum read, "In the new age of administration and governance, the Government of Assam has given more impetus for processing the Official matters in a more scientific, systematic and time bound manner for efficient public service delivery. The introduction of the e-Office and other e- mode of administrative measures have made some posts non-essential in the Departments due to their under-utilization in the present context. Those non-essential vacant posts of the Departments are required to be abolished regularly and the Departments will take necessary steps for abolition of the non-essential vacant posts in consultation with the Finance Department."
Meanwhile, the abolition of the positions is likely to create new essential and need based positions, which if necessary, will be created in consultation with the personnel and finance departments of the state government.
"Alternatively, new essential and need based posts, if at all necessary, may be created by the Department in consultation with Personnel Department and Finance Department. For this the Departments will undertake regular exercise to identify non-essential posts and examine any requirement of essential posts that needs to be created. The administrative Departments will henceforth send the requisition of only essential vacant or new posts to the Assam Public Service Commission/ Recruitment Board/ Recruitment Commissions constituted, for recommending eligible candidates," added the memorandum.
The changes will come into effect immediately, the official memorandum further mentioned.